It is nearly the time of the year where houses will decorated with lights for the festive season, but what will people do with the rising energy costs?

In the lead up to Christmas, many people will decorate their houses with lights to express their festive spirit or in some cases to raise money for charity.

However, after it was revealed earlier in the year that household energy bills could reach £500 a month by the new year, it has made people reconsider whether they will put up Christmas lights this year.

Stephen and Susan with their family in 2021. (53423392)

Stephen and Susan Storey, who live on Wentworth Drive, decorate their house with lights every year to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Despite the energy bills, they will continue to put up their light display this year.

Stephen and Susan Storey's light display in 2021 on Wentworth Drive. (53423398)

Stephen said: "We decided to put up the lights again because we collect for the hospice at Grantham who are also finding it hard getting donations.

"Our electric is on a fixed rate for the next year, so it is not to bad and also the lights are mostly LED.

Stephen and Susan Storey with their light display in 2021 on Wentworth Drive. (53423389)

"We have bought a couple of new displays this year, trying to keep the display up to date."

Natasha Williams, who lives on Bamburgh Close, is also not letting the energy costs stand in her way as she will put out her lights out for "the spirit of Christmas and seeing the joy it brings," said Natasha.

She added: "We don't have a theme normally, we just try and make it look as pretty as possible. There is always lots of white lights, reindeer, a snowman and snowflakes.

"Myself and my children look forward all year to driving home from work and spotting our house as we drive down the hill.

"We all decided we'd rather cut back in other areas to still have the joy of seeing the lights."

Natasha plans to put out a similar display to last year but with a new addition on the front lawn. Natasha and her family plan to put their lights up around November 25.

