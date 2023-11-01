People have sent in what they did to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Halloween (October 31) is the one day of the year where people dress up in costumes and are on the search for some tricks or treats.

Residents in Grantham and the surrounding area have sent in what they did to get into the Halloween spirit.

Pumpkins carved by Martyn Wells, his children Ben, James and Edward and their mum.

Martyn Wells sent in pictures of an array of pumpkin carving designs created by his three children James, 15, Ben, 13, and Edward, 10.

Edward carved a cow and skeleton, Ben carved Jack Sparrow and Chunk, and James carved Freddy Fazbear, and a skull and roses.

The boy's mum also got involved in the carving and carved ‘Happy Halloween’ into a pumpkin, and Martyn carved Stripe, from Gremlins, into one.

Marta Alves, of Chestnut Grove, decorated the front of her house for trick or treaters.

Marta Alves and her daughter decorated their home in Chestnut Grove, Grantham.

May Ramos Toribio and her family dressed up in their best costumes for Halloween night.

May Ramos Toribio's children dressed up for Halloween.

On Sunday (October 29), over 60 members of the Grantham Disabled Children Society held their annual Halloween party at the Masonic Hall.

Daryl Blair, trustee of GDCS, said: “Guests were entertained by Millennium Roadshow Mobile Disco, and they took part in various party games [including] pass the parcel, musical chairs and creating mummies from some willing volunteered dads, as well as dancing to some spooky tunes.”

Grantham Disabled Children Sociey held their annual Halloween party where over 60 members attended.

Members then tucked into a buffet and all children received a trick or treat sweet cone.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home combined Halloween and autumn with a fair.

Residents enjoyed attending the fair with their families and friends.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham held a Halloween-themed autumn fair.

The fair featured a mulled cider stall, tombola, cake bake sale and musical entertainment, courtesy of Sue Tinkler.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager, said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to our Autumn Fair.

“It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents loved welcoming members of the community into our home and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Grantham Tennis Club also held a children’s Halloween party and the children had a “hauntingly good time”.

A spokesperson for the tennis club said: “Children dressed in an array of creative costumes, gathered together to celebrate this ghoulishly delightful holiday with a myriad of thrilling activities, including games, a pumpkin judging contest, costume contest, and countless smiles.

“The essence of Halloween lies in the delight of dressing up, and our young people did not disappoint!

“The children arrived in a mesmerising array of costumes, transforming themselves into witches, superheroes, ghosts, princesses, and countless other characters.

“The creativity and attention to detail were nothing short of astonishing.”

Grantham Tennis Club held a children's Halloween party full of fun and games.

Other residents showcased their Halloween spirit by decorating their homes yesterday (Tuesday).

How did you celebrate Halloween? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk