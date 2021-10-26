Residents at a Grantham care home took a virtual trip around the world from the comfort of their own armchairs.

Staff and residents at Newton House Care Home, off Barrowby Road, enjoyed an afternoon of travelling on a virtual cruise around Australia and Italy.

They got into the holiday mood by donning fancy dress with over sized sunglasses and surrounding themselves with inflatable palm trees.

The virtual cruise took residents to see famous landmarks before enjoying a Bailey's together.

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant organised the afternoon.

She said: "We love hearing residents incredible stories, and they have some beautiful ones to tell. Barchester provide many wonderful virtual events for our homes to enjoy, and we always like to ensure that we make them feel extra special and create a fun and enjoyable environment for when the events take place.

"We always have lots of fun at Newton House and both staff and residents loved getting into the spirit with fancy dress and enjoying some of their favourite holiday tipples whilst on the virtual cruise.

" It was amazing to hear some of their experiences and how many wonderful places they had visited."