Events from 50 and 10 years ago both feature charity sporting challenges, as we take a trip down memory lane.

In 1972, two girls cycled 436 miles to raise money for charity, whereas in 2012 a group of men ran in a women's only race to raise funds.

50 years ago

The two girls cycled over 436 miles for charity. (57703429)

Two Grantham girls cycled 436 miles for charity in 1972.

Linda Baldry and Patricia Lee did their marathon cycle ride on a tandem from Fort William in Scotland to Grantham.

The girls, who were both aged 18-years-old at the time, had recently left Walton Girls school, and started teacher training college in December 1972.

They left Grantham on Tuesday, August 2, 1972 for their bike ride.

The charity bike ride raised money for multiple sclerosis organisation, which Patricia’s mother was the chairman of.

The money raised was divided between holidays for the group and research work into the disease.

The girls hoped to get a lift in Edinburgh where they would then travel from there to Fort William, then cycle back home to Grantham.

The total distance was 436 miles, but the pair hoped to alter the route to go at least 600 miles.

10 years ago

A group of men raised £2,000 for Cancer Research UK after they took part in a Race for Life event in 2012.

Andrew Smith, of Maplewood Drive, Grantham, was joined by his nephew Ashley Moulds, brother-in-law David Moulds and friend Brian Coyle for the women-only event in Nottingham.

Andrew said: "It went really well.

Andrew Smith (left) with Brian Coyle, David Moulds and Ashley Moulds. Right: hospital chief executive Peter Homa (58290383)

"So far we have raised £2,000 but there are still people coming up to me in the street giving me money."

They decided to take part in the event, disguised as women, in honour of Andrew’s sister Gill Moulds who fought cancer.

Gill had an operation cancelled three times before Andrew gate-crashed an event in Boston to speak to Health Minister Andrew Lansley.

He demanded better treatment for cancer patients like his sister.