Public consultation is set to take place over safety measures for a road near a school entrance, which is said to be a serious accident waiting to happen.

It follows community concern following three serious accidents near Toot Hill School on The Banks, Bingham, in the last year.

Francis Purdue-Horan, an Independent Alliance councillor who represents Bingham East on Nottinghamshire County Council, took part in an urgent meeting to discuss the issue.

Francis Purdue-Horan at The Banks, Bingham. (57606724)

Now, the county council is considering constructing nine speed bumps on the busy road.

Francis Purdue-Horan has insisted on a full public consultation.

He said: “There have been three accidents, including a serious injury, at this busy junction in the last year alone and a number of near misses.

“Parents and residents have been in touch with me to try and find a solution.

“The meeting was positive and after considering police reports and correspondence from the school, it has been suggested the possible installation of nine speed humps along The Banks as an effective measure to slow traffic.

“I have insisted on a full public consultation ­— the views of residents on The Banks and the side roads are vital and will be key to whether or not this proposal is acceptable.”

A residents’ survey during early autumn will launch the process, before a formal consultation with residents on the detailed proposals.

If support is clear, humps would be put in place from next year.

Mr Purdue-Horan said: “It’s clear that we need urgent action. One accident is one too many and I feel that unless this is dealt with quickly we may see another serious incident.

“Toot Hill School have been supportive, encouraging pupils to use an unofficial one way system. It’s clear however that this is a serious accident waiting to happen.”

Gary Wood, the council’s head of transport and highways, said: “The county council has a comprehensive programme to improve safety on Nottinghamshire’s roads, with a dedicated Safer Highways team delivering education, analysis and improvements to reduce the number of people injured on our roads.

“The team look for recurring patterns in the contributory factors relating to accidents and identified The Banks in Bingham as a possible site where traffic calming measures may improve safety for residents and road users.

“Engineers met with Neil Clarke and Francis Purdue-Horan on-site recently to discuss their views on any potential improvements and we plan on gathering initial feedback from residents about their opinions.

“If there is broad support from the community and the scheme is feasible, it will be considered for inclusion on a future programme.”