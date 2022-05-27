A village will be celebrating the platinum jubilee with a street party.

On Saturday, June 4, there will be a range of games and treats as part of the Harrowby Jubilee Street Party.

The event will take place outside of St Anne's Church, lasting from 2pm until 6pm.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a long bank holiday weekend from June 2-5, 2022 (56829842)

There will be a range of outdoor games and party games, a treasure hunt and a Queen Elizabeth portrait competition.

People are asked to bring their own plates, cutlery and cups as well as any outdoor games they are happy to share.

In the spirit of community, everyone is being asked to bring some sweet and savoury treats to share and people are asked to bring their own soft or alcohol drinks as well.

Everyone is welcome to join, but donations towards the church and organisation are appreciated.