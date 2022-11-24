Whether the residents of Wilsford are into arts and crafts or not, this won't stop them being involved in the village's Christmas window advent calendar.

Rebecca Mezzo, who lives in Wilsford, is calling for eight more houses to get involved in the window advent calendar throughout the village.

This will involve 25 houses decorating their windows for each day of December, and then residents can make their way through the village to work out where the windows are.

Advent windows from 2021. Credit: Rebecca Mezzo (60851538)

Rebecca said: "People who feel art and crafty and people who don't necessarily feel that can give it a go.

"It gets people out of their houses and walking around the village at Christmas time to see how many windows they can find."

The advent calendar gives people in the village a chance to get involved in something together as "since Covid, people haven't been coming together as much as we used to," said Rebecca.

Advent windows from 2021. Credit: Rebecca Mezzo (60851511)

Rebecca added: "Advent is a time of year that looks forward towards Christmas and it builds up the excitement.

"It gives people that sense of belonging after all those years of not meeting up and seeing people."

Advent windows from 2021. Credit: Rebecca Mezzo (60851503)

To get involved in, contact Rebecca Mezzo on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bex.mezzo or on the Wilsford Village Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/1483067198633303/.

Advent windows from 2021. Credit: Rebecca Mezzo (60851569)

This is the second year in a row the village is doing a Christmas advent calendar.