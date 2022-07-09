Residents have been urged not to leave rubbish bags outside their homes days before being collected.

The warning comes after it was revealed a number of residents, who are issued bags instead of rubbish bins, have been regularly leaving the bags outside all week.

The problem was highlighted at the latest meeting of the environment overview and scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC garden waste collection. (7373697)

Councillor Mark Whittington, SKDC Cabinet member for waste services, referred in the meeting to a series of incidents in an area of Grantham where householders persistently leave bags out all week, despite advice from officers.

Coun Whittington said: "Residents are regularly reminded when their collection day is and how and when to present their refuse - and South Kesteven District Council does not routinely fine people who leave their waste out for collection on the wrong day.

"Incorrectly presented waste, which can result in a lower quality in the local environment or animal scavenging and litter from split sacks, could result in a fixed penalty of £80; however enforcement is a last resort and we have not issued any fines to date as we prefer an informal approach in the first instance.

"We would advise that householders keep bags or bins within their property boundary until just prior to their collection day."

Further information can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/missedbins

Coun Whittington also said that residents who accidentally throw out items in the recycling bin which cannot be recycled are likely to receive a warning, not a fine.

He said: "Rather than issue fixed penalties over household recycling, at SKDC we prefer to concentrate on advice and education. Our contamination rate is around 30 per cent.

“If householders mistakenly place items in their recycling or garden waste bins that cannot be accepted, the bin collection crews may leave a tag on the bin to let them know and give advice on which items should go where.

“Further information can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/whichbin”