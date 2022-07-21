Residents are being urged to object to plans for a new 5G mast within a housing estate.

A planning application has been submitted to install a 15 metre high 5G mast and service cabinets on Lindisfarne Way, Grantham.

The planned mast would be sited just metres from a home, and within 25 metres of five or six houses in the Barrowby Lodge estate.

An overhead drawing of the proposed location for the mast. Credit: SKDC planning (58142332)

A banner has been put up at the corner of Balmoral Drive and Pennine Way, urging residents to object to the plans by contacting South Kesteven District Council's planning department or their local councillors and MP.

It warns that the mast could reduce the value of nearby houses and suggests that there are "plenty of high vantage points on nearby fields better suited to it".

The banner reads: "Numbers matter. We all need to act. Please help stop this before it's too late."

The structure would be around twice the height of the nearby properties, and is set to be built directly in line with two windows of the nearest home.

Matt Jarvis, a homeowner who lives around 60 metres from the proposed mast location, raised concerns over the possible health risk from the electromagnetic radiation.

He said: "I fully support the need for better 5G connectivity but the proposed siting of this mast is not only very close to homes, but also it and the associated cabinets will block visibility while turning out of Corfe Close.

"The planning application mentions alternative sites, including Barrowby Road, where the height of the mast would be similar to the street lights and trees and would not dominate the local area, while the current proposed position will."

A drawing of what the mast on Lindisfarne Way could look like. Credit: SKDC planning (58142339)

He added that the planned service cabinets that would be installed along with the mast would "be a further loss of green space for the estate".

The planning statement from the applicant said: "CK Hutchison Networks (UK) are in the process of supporting the UK Government’s Digital connectivity objective and providing a critical role in building the UK’s fastest mobile network to provide improved coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services.

"The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance between the need to extend practical coverage reach with that of increasing risk of visual amenity intrusion.

The grassy verge where the mast would be installed. Credit: SKDC planning (58142342)

"In this location, existing mast sites are not capable of supporting additional equipment compliment to extend coverage reach across the target area and prospective ‘in-fill’ mast sites are extremely limited.

"Taking into account the site-specific factors and technical constraints, available options and planning constraints, it is considered that the proposed street pole clearly represents the optimum environmental solution to extend coverage to the target community.

"The use of the public highway to accommodate a new telecommunications installation complies with both central government and local planning policy guidance, where the underlying aim is to provide an efficient and competitive telecommunication system for the benefit of the community, while minimising visual impact."

To find out more about the plans, view them here.

A meeting to discuss objecting the plans was held by a local pressure group on Tuesday evening.