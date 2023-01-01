Home   News   Article

Residents wake up to find messages on Ancaster road demanding potholes are fixed

By Graham Newton
Published: 13:47, 01 January 2023
Residents woke up this morning to see messages left sprayed on a village road demanding that its potholes get fixed.

The messages were spelled out on Ermine Street in Ancaster and include 'Fix Me. I'm f***ed' and 'Road tax?'.

Ancaster resident Shannon Blankley said: "Waking up and seeing this made my day! Whoever done it big round of applause for you.

The message left on the potholed Ermine Street in Ancaster. Photo: Steve Cullington (61621298)
Shannon added: "About time someone did something. We should all stand together on this. It’s getting past the joke and just cost us money. You can’t even avoid the potholes anymore … we need 100 plus cones put one in each pothole soon get council talking then!"

