West Grantham Secondary Academy welcomed its GCSE students in to collect their results this morning.

Clare Barber, head of academies, said "we could not have asked for more" from the students, who produced strong results.

Clare said: “West Grantham Church of England Secondary Academy is incredibly proud of all its students’ achievements this year.

From left: Marius Hategan, Connor Hetherington, Costin Constantin, Fabio Martins Parreira (50154553)

"Our strong results show that our students’ resilience, hard work and dedication have paid off, providing them with the knowledge and skills they will need for the next steps in their education.

"This year has been more challenging than most. Covid outbreaks and lockdowns meant that all our students had to work from home, taking accountability for their own learning, and dealing with the stress and uncertainty that was a constant presence."

Makenzie Brown, who achieved two grade 8s, one grade 7, five grade 6s, and a distinction*, said: “With all the stress and struggle of the last academic year, I am incredibly proud of my results!

Dylan Satheeskumar (left) and Makenzie Brown. (50154546)

"It has been a challenge for both students and teachers, but I am ecstatic!”

Dylan Satheeskumar, who got three grade 7s, three grade 6s, and a distinction*, said: “I feel proud of my results and I feel these results will help me in my next steps.”

Marius Hategan, who received 10 GCSEs, including five grade 7s, said: “I’m speechless! I’m just really happy that all my hard work and efforts have paid off. Thank you to all of my teachers!”

Isobel Cloxton achieved 10 GCSEs, including a grade 7, two grade 6s, while Connor Hetherington received eight GCSEs, including two grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Isobel Cloxton and Dylan Satheeskumar (right). (50154550)

Costin Constantin and Fabio Martins Parreira both achieved 10 GCSEs, including one grade 7 and three grade 6s for Costin, while Fabio's stand-out results were two grade 6s.

Clare continued: "We are incredibly impressed and proud of every student’s effort and the way in which they, and their families, worked alongside academy staff to ensure the very best results for all.

"Particularly challenging were the increased numbers of assessments taken by every Year 11 pupil and the drive and dedication of those students was a lesson for every younger child in school.

Armandas Jursys achieved grade 5 and above across all subjects (50154556)

"We want to celebrate the way in which our students have dealt with this year, showing us their very best and giving us continued insight into their character, sense of determination and stoicism. We could not have asked for more.

"Our results are strong this year, showing real progress and drive and provide us with a platform moving forwards.”

Find out how other schools have fared across Grantham