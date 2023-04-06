Parents of a Grantham toddler, aged two, who is battling a rare form of cancer, have praised their son's resilience throughout his treatment.

Arthur Sach was diagnosed with Mature B Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) in September 2022, and has since undergone seven and a half rounds of chemotherapy.

His parents, Nick and Lucy Sach, have called Arthur "an absolute soldier", and explained that his resilience has "certainly made it an easier experience" for both of them.

Arthur Sack, aged two, has undergone treatment for a rare cancer. (63406171)

A fundraiser in his name has raised over £14,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer, with organisers, Mark Angeloni, Suzanne Angeloni and Sophie Davies, set to run the London Marathon later this month.

Over £2,800 was raised over the weekend, through a coffee morning at Barrowby Church on Saturday, organised by Nick's grandmother, and a treadmill challenge at Grantham Asda on Sunday taking the total over £14,000.

Mark thanked the Asda team for their help, in particular, community champion Ian Firth, as well as the store's customers for their generosity.

The Asda fundraiser on Sunday. From left: Suzanne Angeloni, Nick Sach, Mark Angeloni, Arthur Sach, Lucy Sach and Sophie Davies. (63406177)

He also thanked the family and friends of the Sachs, adding: "All the ladies and gents that have come down to help on the treadmills or collection boxes today, you are amazing!"

Following his diagnosis, Arthur went to hospital in Peterborough, before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for six weeks, where his chemotherapy started.

Nick said: "For the first 15 or 20 days, he was very very poorly and he didn’t really get out of bed.

"It was quite scary and not a particularly nice situation to be in obviously. Since the chemotherapy started, he’s gone from strength to strength really.

"His resilience has certainly made it an easier experience for both me and my wife."

After the first six weeks, Arthur's treatment moved to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, which was more accessible for Nick and Lucy.

However, the couple did make use of Billy's House, a free accommodation near the hospital which is run by Young Lives vs Cancer, who Nick said had been "amazing" with their support.

The charity has helped the family by providing a support worker, as well as grants to support Nick and Lucy financially, as they have both been off work throughout their son's treatment.

“You hope that you never have to find out what these charities can offer," said Nick. "But [Young Lives vs Cancer] has been a lifeline for us throughout Arthur’s treatment."

The fundraiser with Mark, Suzanne and Sophie developed in the Nobody Inn after Mark spoke with Nick's father about Arthur. Suzanne and Sophie also happened to work with Lucy.

The Asda fundraiser on Sunday. From left: Sophie Davies, Paul Sach, Mark Angeloni, Nick Sach and Suzanne Angeloni. (63406174)

Nick said: "The support people have given us, friends, family, people that we don’t even know, has been amazing. The charity have been amazing to us."

Initially, Arthur had tumours throughout his chest and abdomen, including his liver, lungs, spleen, kidneys and bowel.

Nick explained that the cancer was now gone from these organs, but something small remained in Arthur's liver.

He is currently not having treatment and is awaiting a scan later this month on his liver.

“It’s a bit of a waiting game at the minute," said Nick. "We’re in sort of a bit of limbo.

Arthur did make a return to nursery on Tuesday for the first time since September 2022, and his dad said that he remains "car mad".

To donate to the fundraiser or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arthursach2020

Nick added: "We’ve been absolutely blown away by people’s generosity. For little things like the Asda event, people giving up their time.

"There were people who were with us all day and it restores your faith in humanity a little bit."