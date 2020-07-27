Home   News   Article

Firefighter and hero Pete Scarlett carried through Grantham aboard a vintage fire engine

By Marie Bond
Published: 14:47, 27 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:48, 27 July 2020

Respects were paid to a highly respected Grantham firefighter today (Monday) as his coffin passed through Grantham town centre.

Grantham fire station crew manager Pete Scarlett passed away suddenly last month.

There was a ceremony honouring Pete at Grantham fire station, in Harlaxton Road, before a procession through the town centre with his coffin on board a vintage fire engine.

