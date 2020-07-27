Firefighter and hero Pete Scarlett carried through Grantham aboard a vintage fire engine
Published: 14:47, 27 July 2020
| Updated: 14:48, 27 July 2020
Respects were paid to a highly respected Grantham firefighter today (Monday) as his coffin passed through Grantham town centre.
Grantham fire station crew manager Pete Scarlett passed away suddenly last month.
There was a ceremony honouring Pete at Grantham fire station, in Harlaxton Road, before a procession through the town centre with his coffin on board a vintage fire engine.
