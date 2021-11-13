An important service for people with learning disabilities has reopened after 20 months of closure, and celebrated with a themed tea party.

Grantham respite service, based at 18 Harrow Street, Grantham, which provides a range of services for people with a learning disability including those with complex needs and physical disabilities, threw a grand re-opening party last week to welcome guests and their families back after 20 months of closure due to Covid.

The short-breaks and respite service run by national charity Ambient Support, re-opened in the autumn and celebrated on November 3 and 4 with a Mad Hatters themed tea party.

Harrow Street Grantham hosted a Mad Hatter themed tea party to celebrate reopening. Credit: Ambient Support (53025315)

Lisa Nicholson, the new manager at the service who was suitably dressed as Queen of Hearts, said: “It was a great chance to welcome guests – old and new – friends, neighbours, families and carers into the service.

"Staff dressed as characters from the Alice in Wonderland story-book and we had music, entertainment and crafts on offer plus delicious cakes and treats for all to enjoy- it really demonstrated our commitment to making a stay with us special.

“When people join us for a break, even if it’s just for a day, there are plenty of fun and stimulating activities for them to choose from. Families and carers can be sure that those we look after are safe and well cared for in a warm, friendly and supportive environment.”

Lisa Nicholson, the new manager at the service. Credit: Ambient Support (53025321)

Will Thornton, the newly appointed operations regional manager for Lincolnshire and the Midlands, finally got to meet and greet clients and their families.

He said: “After a long period of shut-down due to Covid, I was delighted to attend the re-opening party and personally meet some of the people we support and their families.

"Ambient’s Harrow Street service is really welcoming and accessible. I am honoured to work alongside such a dynamic, committed and professional team of people even when they are dressed up in fancy dress!”

The service also received a surprise charitable donation of £450 which will go toward creating a new sensory area in the gardens at 18 Harrow Street.

Harrow Street Grantham hosted a Mad Hatter themed tea party to celebrate reopening. Credit: Ambient Support (53025324)

Based in central Grantham, Harrow Street provides care and support on a short-term basis for people with learning disabilities, including those with complex needs and physical disabilities.