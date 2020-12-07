A pub and hotel situated near Grantham has been put on the market for "offers in region of £65,000."

The Manners Arms in Knipton has been put on the market by the Duchess of Rutland.

Based on Croxton Lane, the grade II listed building was converted into a public house in the late 20th century and is currently on the market for what seems to be a very reasonable price.

Believed to have been built between 1774 and 1790, the Manners Arms has been listed on RightMove.

The listing says that the property "boasts a wealth of original features and is full of charm and character."

The Manners Arms comes with 10 individually appointed ensuite rooms on the first and second floor, as well as a restaurant area with approximately 40 covers and a conservatory with space for an additional 30 covers.

The listing continued: "To the exterior, the venue sits in beautiful landscaped gardens to the front and side, generous car parking, delightful patio and raised garden area leading from the conservatory.

"A rear courtyard provides access to ancillary areas and 2-bedroom domestic accommodation, currently occupied by the Head Chef."

