An all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant has confirmed that it will be closing its doors.

Fusion Buffet, which serves Nepalese, Indian, Oriental and Italian food, will be closing soon.

The restaurant was opened in May 2021 in the former Pizza Express premises in The George Centre by Nepalese brothers Manish and Ishan Acharya.

Fusion Buffet in Grantham. Image via: Google Streetview (55241896)

Following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency on May 13 this year, Fusion Buffet was given a 1 hygiene rating, with management of food safety requiring "major improvement" according to the report.

In a statement, the restaurant said: "To all our dear customers, We are heartbroken to inform you that Fusion Buffet Grantham will be closing soon.

"So, if any of our customers want to book in next few days you are very much welcomed & appreciated and also who have bought or received gift vouchers are also welcomed to book for our last few days to enjoy our services and food.

"We always loved you and thank you for all of your understanding and support during this difficult time. We will let you know the exact date when it is confirmed. Thank you."

People who had eaten at Fusion previously voiced their sadness on social media, with Jackie Hewitt commenting: "Such sad news you have worked so hard to make this lovely place work. Your food has always been delicious."

Another customer, Tony Hine, said: "So sorry to hear that. St. Peter's Hill Players have had two really enjoyable post-play meals with you and were looking forward to coming again."

The licensing committee at South Kesteven District Council ordered the temporary suspension of the drinks licence at Fusion Buffet for 10 days in March after it was claimed that the business had employed illegal workers.

Manish, a former Gurkha from Nepal, said that he was sorry for the mistake and that the documents he was shown showed that one woman had permission to work until 2023 while a second worker was waiting for the right documentation.