A Portuguese restaurant in Grantham has been forced to close its doors permanently.

Sabor Lusitano, located in The George Centre, Westgate, opened in the former Teaspoon Tea Company premises at the beginning of this year.

They announced the closure this afternoon citing the impact of the coronavirus and subsequent difficulties with rent as reasons behind the difficult decision.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "It is with the deepest regret and sadness that Sabor Lusitano is going into liquidation due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lack of rent and service charge relief."

It is the latest business to leave The George Centre with the Teaspoon Tea Company's move into new premises on Grantham High Street last year, Cappucinos also moving to new premises, Bon Patisserie shutting up shop and Jenny Wren Lingerie and Hosiery closing back in 2017.

