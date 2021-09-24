A Grantham restaurant is introducing a new car parking system to stop people using it when not visiting the restaurant.

Miller and Carter, on Barrowby Road, has employed EuroCarParks to monitor their car park.

Guests at the restaurant can still park for free but will now be asked to provide their vehicle registration using the system or face paying a fine.

New car park signage at Miller and Carter (51535196)

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page explained: "Some of you may have seen our new signage that has gone up in the car park and we wanted to notify you of a change to our private car park which will impact all guests using it (don’t worry, it’s still free for our guests!)

"From a date that we will confirm soon, all guests using our car park will be required to provide their vehicle registration using the system which will be located at our host point. Failure to do so will result in a fine, we are using an external company who will monitor and control this for us.

"Our team will do our best to ensure you understand the process, with our host on hand to answer any questions you may have.

"Thanks for your understanding, we look forward to seeing you soon."

The announcement was met with mixed reactions online with some saying that they found it 'harsh' and that they won't be visiting again.

However, others were in support of the restaurant's decision.

Daniel Smith posted: "Everyone's quick with the negative posts but I'm sure there's a valid reason for this like to stop people using the car park that do not dine there therefore making space for customers to park."

Miller & Carter confirmed that they want to ensure all spaces are reserved for guests.

A spokesperson added: “We have introduced a new, free, easy-to-use parking process at our car park in Grantham to ensure all of our spaces are reserved for our guests.

"They will simply need to register their vehicle details with us when they dine in to enjoy free parking while they enjoy their meal.”