A Portuguese seafood restaurant in Grantham has been announced as winners of the Good Food Award 2023.

The Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant in Wharf Road was announced as the winner on Thursday, September 15.

Flavio Serra, who owns the restaurant said: "We feel so happy for our achievement. We were over the moon and super excited when we received the letter to congratulate us for being the winners.

Staff outside the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant with their award. (59918155)

"We also feel very grateful for all our customers who continue to give us support and confidence for our service and to all that have voted for us.

"We have worked so hard with such a small team and also at the same time while we were redecorating.

"Our aim was always to provide the very best from the sea and cook it to perfection with our Mediterranean flavours originated from the Algarve and Alentejo in Portugal.

Flavio Serra, owner of Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant. (57968331)

"Now that we won this prestigious award, we now have the motivation to continue to provide excellent food and hopefully earn more awards in the future."

The restaurant was awarded the Blue Ribbon Good Food Award.

Good Food Award's recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field. The Blue Ribbon is given to venues with high customers ratings and votes, alongside its food quality, service and value.

It is known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.

The award the restaurant won. (59918193)

Flavio added: "I believe this award will help us reach more customers in future and provide more support to help our small family run business and also at the same time will also bring more visitors to Grantham.

"We would like to thank all our customers who have continued to support us and travelled from far even in these difficult times and all those who have voted for us.

"Without them we would not be able to to get this achievement."