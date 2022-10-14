The Lupulo restaurant in Grantham has been taken over by a new owner who will "change the look and feel of the place".

Terry Flowers took over the Portuguese restaurant on Monday, August 1, 2022, and has big plans for the venue, including changing the restaurant's name to Terries, named after himself and his wife Teresa.

He said: "My friend had three restaurants and wanted to downscale to two. He gave me first offer and so I took it!

Terry Flowers, the new owner of the Lupulo restaurant in Westgate, Grantham. (60000230)

"We want to change the look and feel of the place. It is already very pretty and a very old building. We want to be more family friendly and for it to be somewhere you can just come along and relax."

The restaurant will not only be changing its name, but also the type of food it serves as it was primarily Portuguese food.

Terry added: "We are changing the type of food from Portuguese to a tasty new menu. It will still have Portuguese favourites plus good old British food at low prices.

"All will be freshly cooked by chefs, not heated by cooks."

The Lupulo restaurant in Westgate, Grantham. (60000447)

A pub garden has also been built in the back which Terry eventually hopes will have a cover over it with its own bar.

They also plan to turn the cellar into a "gin palace," said Terry.

He added: "We have a really great chef and this provides an exciting opportunity to employ an apprentice who will be trained to be a head chef one day.

"We are a welcoming independent restaurant that is family friendly. We now have low prices which will help people through this recession.

"Our kitchen is built open to the public eye, so you know your food is high quality and you can talk to the chefs.

"And if you are not hungry? Just have a drink!

"We want to make the place look and feel like you are in a place to feel at home, except with no washing up of course, where you can relax and enjoy."

Terries will also host live music, alongside a Bikers Breakfast on Saturdays, Sunday barbecues and an upcoming Halloween dine in the dark.

Children will also get to eat for free most nights.