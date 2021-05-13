It’s been a long time coming for the hospitality industry, but fans of Prezzo Grantham will be excited to hear that doors will be reopening on May 17 for indoor dining.

With an unpredictable summer just around the corner, customers will now be able to reunite with friends and family inside, and not be at the mercy of the British weather.

To celebrate the reopening, Prezzo is launching with a bang with an even fuller menu than ever before.

Prezzo diners will be able to tuck into some of their Italian classic favourites, including Spaghetti Bolognese (also available as a Vegan and Gluten Free option), Tiramisu, King Prawn & Salmon Risotto and Goats Cheese Al Forno.

But now, guests will also be able to choose from new meat-free options, including Vegan ‘Pepperoni’ Pizza and Vegan ‘Chicken’ & Roasted Pepper Pizza. And for those with a sweet tooth, the new Blackcurrant & Prosecco Cheesecake is a must-have.

Prezzo is also launching a brand new “Perfect for Lunch” selection. Offering pizzetta style, smaller pizzas and pasta dishes served with a side salad.

Prezzo said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers for covid-safe, indoor dining! All the favourites are back on the menu, plus some exciting new additions.

"It’s been a really tough year and we’re so looking forward to having our restaurants buzzing with customers again. Hospitality is what we do, and we’ve missed it so much.

"Ordering is quick and easy (you can order from your table if you prefer), we’ve been busy training our teams, and prepping and polishing everything! We really are better than ever.”

To ensure the safety of Prezzo’s customers and teams, the following will be in place:

All menus are disposable to ensure no contamination.

There is digital ordering so you can order directly from your own smartphone or tablet using the QR code displayed on tables.

Standard social distancing markers, hand sanitizers, as well as posters with Public Health England advice before entering.

Due to the rule of six / two households restrictions, tables are limited so the advice is to book early and give yourself something to look forward to.