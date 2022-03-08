A restaurant will not have its licence revoked after employing two illegal workers.

South Kesteven District Council's Licensing Committee today (Tuesday) decided to suspend the licence of Nepalese restaurant Fusion Buffet for a period of 10 days while conditions are implemented to ensure that illegal workers would not be employed in the future.

The owners of the restaurant, which is based in the George Centre, Ishan and Manish Acharya, said that it had been "a genuine mistake".

Fusion Buffet in Grantham. Image via: Google Streetview (55241896)

Documents presented to the council reported how on January 10, Lincolnshire Police and Home Office Immigration officers carried out an “intelligence-led enforcement visit” to the premises.

They said there were three employees including Ishan Acharya, who previously had shared ownership of the restaurant with his brother Manish, along with a waitress and a trainee chef.

Police said both workers had previously been permitted to be employed for seasonal work, but that their visas had expired, meaning they did not have any permission to work in the UK, nor did their original visas allow for restaurant work.

The waitress lived in a flat in Grantham owned by the business, while the chef was a friend who had an outstanding application for asylum lodged with the Home Office.

According to the reports, when spoken to by officers, Manish Acharaya said he had sent 'right to work check' documents to his accountant, but that he had seen the waitress’ permit showing seasonal work only.

The owners' legal representative explained that the waitress was paid the minimum wage and was provided accommodation by the owners, with a statement from the worker stating that she worked an average of 32 to 36 hours a week and had been offered a 10 per cent stake in the business if things went well.

The representative said that revoking the licence of Fusion Buffet would be “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut” and in the specific circumstances, “disproportionate to the actual wrongdoing here”.

Fusion Buffet have already been presented with a £10,000 fine, which was reduced due to their cooperation with the investigation. The committee were provided with multiple references for Manish stating that he is "honest" and "trustworthy".

The owners' representative said: “I do think on this occasion when the police and the Home Office attended on January 10 that with a modicum of investigation that they could have quickly seen that this wasn’t one of those terrible cases that you see and hear on the news about the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Yes, they’ve made a terrible mistake and it shouldn’t have happened, trust me they’ve been punished for it already.

“I think you’ve got good people running this establishment. I can assure you that this won’t happen again."

In a statement read by the committee's legal advisor, it said: "The committee acknowledged the premises licence holder's apology, the admission to lack of knowledge in checking employees rights to work in the UK and confirmation that there was no intention to break the law.

"It also acknowledged the efforts made by the premises licence holder since the visit on January 10, 2022, to ensure, where applicable, that staff held the appropriate permit to work in that particular business in the UK and to undertake necessary training to be confident in hiring staff. Also, assurances as to its future conduct in this respect.

"The committee note that the premises licence holder has held the premises since June 2021 and is therefore relatively new to the restaurant business but this is no excuse for not carrying out mandatory checks.

"In view of the evidence heard, the committee were concerned that the premises licence holder appeared to have been unaware of the legal responsibilities concerning the employment of illegal workers.

"The committee concluded that in this case the imposition of additional conditions on the premises licence and a suspension of the premises licence for a period of 10 days is both proportionate and necessary to meet the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder."