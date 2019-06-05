Restoration work at St Wulfram's Church uncovers an exciting discovery

Major restoration work got under way at St Wulfram’s Church last week with the restoration of the south aisle spirelet at an overall cost of £80,000.

The repairs are needed to keep it structurally sound after significant cracks in the spirelet have got bigger since an inspection by an architect last year.

The works are being undertaken by Weldon Stone Ltd and will be supervised by Jack Dunn.

The cracked spirelet on the south side of the church. (11327447)

So far, the church has raised an impressive £35,000 towards the work with £5,000 coming from Lincolnshire Churches and £5,500 donated from Friends of St Wulfram’s, an independent charity.

Significant conservation, restoration and development of St Wulfram’s comes from fund-raising, grant applications and legacies.

John Manterfield. (11446967)

But with even more urgent work in the pipeline, every single penny counts.

Father Stuart Cradduck became rector of St Wulfram’s in 2014.

He said: “The town has already been hugely generous in the past in saving the spire, which cost approximately three quarters of a million pounds, so we don’t like to rely on the public, but we are now in a position where we could do with some donations to enable us to keep the church going for generations.”

Many people believe that churches throughout the country are publicly funded, receiving either from the government or from the central church.

However, this is not the case. Each year the community at St Wulfram’s needs to raise a minimum of £120,000 simply to keep the doors open. They are required to send £44,000 to the Diocese of Lincoln and the remaining money covers insurance, wages, support for our activities, the choirs and maintenance of the building.

Father Cradduck added: “It’s a huge joy but a vast responsibility. We have to find the money ourselves.

“Finances are always a worry.”

John Manterfield, chairman of the St Wulfram’s Church fabric committee, is spearheading some of the fund-raising campaigns.

He said: “There has been a church on the site for over a thousand years. St Wulfram’s is a Grade I-listed building and is one of only 18 churches in the country that has five stars in Simon Jenkins’ book of 1,000 best churches. It’s a magnificent building.

“It a privilege to be here as a local historian. There is so much history of town interlinked including social and political.

“Everybody who was anybody worshiped here, including Sir Isaac Newton.”

It’s not just the spirelet that is in need of repair. Its five Georgian monuments also need to be conserved, cleaned and their iron fittings replaced to make them structurally sound, at a further cost of £25,000.

Grantham Civic Society has contributed £1,000 towards this work carried out by the Messenger BCR group of conservators based near Stamford.

John added: “We have to prioritise the work in order of what is the most essential but it all needs to be done eventually.”

Other urgent work needing to take place includes the lead roof on the Trigge Library – the country’s oldest library – the lead roof of the Lady chapel and other small but urgent work, which will cost around £30,000.

As well as being the number one tourist destination in town, the church welcomes visitors from all over the world, said Father Cradduck.

He added: “The church is not just a building but a community and a place of opportunity and challenge.

“It is a living building now with lots happening within it. It is the focal point of the whole town.

“It is warm and welcoming and stands for the principles of love and faith so it is important that we can preserve it for generations to come.”

To make a one-off or regular donation to support the life of St Wulfram’s, email treasurer@stwulframs.com

Cheques may be made payable to 'St Wulfram's Church'. Individual donations from UK taxpayers can be Gifted Aided. Please contact the church office for further information.

Exciting discovery

An exciting discovery was made during the restoration of one of the Georgian monuments.

A wall painting dating back to the late 15th century was revealed at the east end of the church behind a monument for the late Rev John Knipe.

It is believed to have been plastered over during 17th century and only survived due to being covered up by the monument.

Father Stuart Cradduck was delighted with the discovery and the glimpse it gave us into more of the church’s history.

He said: “It gives us an insight into how the entire building would have looked in the 15th century, covered in plaster and painted murals on limewash walls.”

After discovering the painting, every effort has been made to protect it.

The work to examine and conserve the wall painting has been undertaken by Liz Hirst of Hirst Conservation, who provides a holistic approach to the conservation of objects, buildings and associated surfaces.

She plans to put a special barrier over the wall painting before the monument is replaced back on top.

There will also be an interpretation board placed on the wall below with a photo of the wall painting to inform the public.