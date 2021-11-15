Column by travel expert Lynne Page, of www.lynnepagetravel.co.uk

US restrictions on international travel were relaxed on Monday, November 8, after President Joe Biden announced on October 15, 2021 that fully vaccinated visitors from the UK and EU could finally start to enter the U.S.

After more than 600 days, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic marked the auspicious occasion by synchronising their departures from Heathrow Airport to JFK Airport, New York, by taking off from parallel runways to celebrate the end of the travel ban.

Under the new rules visitors travelling from the UK will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before they fly, meaning that they must have received their second dose of the vaccine two weeks prior to travelling. Along with this the US will also require proof of a negative Covid test completed no more than three days before departure for all vaccinated passengers. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be accepted.

Children over the age of two (but under the age of 18) who are travelling from the UK with fully vaccinated adults, will still need to show proof of a negative Covid test taken three to five days arrival, however they only need to quarantine if any symptoms develop or if the test comes back positive.

There may be further requirements depending on which State you are travelling to so please ensure that you check the CDC website (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and from there you can check the state and local recommendations related to travel to find out if there is anything else you are required to do.

As always I would recommend that you check with your travel agent for confirmation of requirements before booking.