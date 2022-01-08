Over the last two years many people have had to miss their annual holiday due to ongoing travel restrictions but the number of enquiries and bookings in 2022 are now starting to increase, says travel expert Lynne Page (lynne@theholidayvillage.co.uk).

One potential issue with this though, apart from the obvious Covid issues, is supply and demand, with fewer flights and accommodation options to choose from. This is due to a lot of capacity taken up by rebookings, both from cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Therefore the demand for accommodation, as summer gets closer, may not be available if people leave their bookings too late. This goes for summer and winter holidays.

Villas and self-catering accommodation are proving much more popular, as are smaller islands in the Maldives, because of the benefits of social distancing with this choice of holiday. Therefore there may be reduced availability when you come to book your trip.

Another issue is that fuel price rises will impact later this year which will have a knock-on effect on the cost of flights. Some key airlines are reluctant to fully restore fleets until they can fill seats, therefore there will be fewer flights departing to your destination of choice.

The key message from the travel industry is to book early to secure what you want. There is no such thing as a last minute bargain in the current climate. Gone are the days of flicking through Teletext to find a cheap deal, that flies from your local airport in the next couple of days.

No more just being able to throw your things into a case and not have to complete a Passenger Locator Form or order PCR tests for when you get!

Travelling is so very different now. We can’t predict what it will be like in the future, we can only hope for some sort of normality again.

Whether that is relaxing on a beach, skiing down a mountain or people watching from a café terrace. We can all hope.