Proposed parking changes near a primary school in Grantham have caused frustration among parents.

Residents living in the vicinity of Poplar Farm Primary School, off Barrowby Road, received a letter from Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) informing them that a number of restrictions are being proposed to address the current ‘unsafe’ parking situation.

LCC states that investigations have shown that a lack of any restrictions were leading to ‘inconsiderate and dangerous parking’ causing safety concerns for all road users.

Changes being considered include mandatory school ‘keep clear’ markings to prevent parents from dropping off at the entrance/exit to the car park on Helmsley Road and no waiting at anytime to facilitate traffic flow and maintain good visibility.

But parents are concerned that the changes will leave them with limited places to park.

One parent who has asked not to be named said it was unfair for residents to blame parents.

She said: “As a resident myself I completely agree with yellow lines/zigzags being placed outside the school gates so residents and parents can safely get up and down the hill, however I don’t agree with them at the bottom of the hill as that will leave very limited parking for parents. It’s a very wide road if the school are not operating the American style drop-off in the school car park.

“It’s unfair for residents to blame parents that have to drive as many do not live on the estate which seems to be a common misconception. We also need to keep in mind that the school is not yet at full capacity so this issue is only going to grow. “

Kate Hodson, headteacher at Poplar Farm School said the school is working with the council to explore different options and improve the situation.

She added: “We are aware that both local residents and parents/carers have been struggling as a result of traffic congestion at drop-off and pick-up times.

“Our main concern is for pupil safety as we seek to mitigate the risk of traffic on and around the site as well as disruption to the local community.

“Our first step to reduce traffic and improve safety has always been to encourage pupils and parents to walk or cycle to school where appropriate.”

When the school was originally built in 2018 a drop-off point was marked out in the car park for the first academic year.

But with pupils numbers now growing, the school said it is no longer possible to ensure pupil safety.

Jeanne Gibson, programme leader, minor works and traffic of Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) is inviting people to share their views on the proposed changes.

She added: “To better ensure the safety of students as they’re heading to and from school, we are currently consulting on proposals to introduce waiting restrictions near the Arundel Drive/Penrhyn Way junction, as well as on Hemsley Road outside of Poplar Farm Primary

“At the moment, many parents are parking near this junction during school drop-off and pick-up, which is causing visibility issues for drivers here who may not see other cars, or schoolchildren as they cross the road, here.

“We encourage anyone potentially affected by the proposals to get in touch with us by Friday, November 12, ahead of all responses being reviewed and a decision being made on whether or not to introduce the new restrictions.”

Views can be shared with the TRO team by emailing tro@lincolnshire.gov.uk or by writing to the TRO team at Lancaster House, 36 Orchard St, Lincoln LN1 1XX.