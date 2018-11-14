Grantham Conservation Area set for planning restrictions
Householders in Grantham’s Conservation Area may soon have to apply for planning permission to undertake minor works.
Members of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet last week agreed to recommend full council adopt a measure known as Article 4 for Stamford’s Conservation Area when it meets on November 22.
Councillors, seeing this as a ‘trial,’ also expressed a desire to roll-out the policy to other Conservation Areas across the district, including Grantham.
The move is a response to what SKDC sees as a growing number of alterations being carried out under permitted development rights which may harm the character and appearance of conservation areas. Such works include installing satellite dishes, removing traditional windows, chimneys and roofing slates.
Where Article 4 comes into effect, such works can still be done, but householders will have to apply for planning permission.
SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke told the cabinet meeting: “We are looking at expanding this to the rural areas but we will see how it beds in before seeing how other areas can benefit.”
Coun Robert Reid said the policy had been scrutinised by councillors and Stamford would make a good pilot scheme before the policy could be extended to Grantham and other towns.
Council leader Matthew Lee said through InvestSK, SKDC would stage workshops and give advice and materials for householders to understand the changes.
He added: “As soon as practicable, we will roll this out to other Conservation Area in the district.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.