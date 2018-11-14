Householders in Grantham’s Conservation Area may soon have to apply for planning permission to undertake minor works.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet last week agreed to recommend full council adopt a measure known as Article 4 for Stamford’s Conservation Area when it meets on November 22.

Councillors, seeing this as a ‘trial,’ also expressed a desire to roll-out the policy to other Conservation Areas across the district, including Grantham.

The move is a response to what SKDC sees as a growing number of alterations being carried out under permitted development rights which may harm the character and appearance of conservation areas. Such works include installing satellite dishes, removing traditional windows, chimneys and roofing slates.

Where Article 4 comes into effect, such works can still be done, but householders will have to apply for planning permission.

SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke told the cabinet meeting: “We are looking at expanding this to the rural areas but we will see how it beds in before seeing how other areas can benefit.”

Coun Robert Reid said the policy had been scrutinised by councillors and Stamford would make a good pilot scheme before the policy could be extended to Grantham and other towns.

Council leader Matthew Lee said through InvestSK, SKDC would stage workshops and give advice and materials for householders to understand the changes.

He added: “As soon as practicable, we will roll this out to other Conservation Area in the district.”