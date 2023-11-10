Results announced for Grantham by-elections
Two Conservative candidates have won seats in a by-election.
Councillor Matt Bailey (Con) has been voted in for Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward and Councillor Paul Martin (Con) has been voted in for the Lincolnshire County Council’s Grantham north division seat.
For Grantham St Wulfram’s ward, Coun Bailey won with 361 votes, with candidate Susan Swinburn (Ind) coming in second with 233 votes.
The full results for this by-election were as follows:
Jonathan Cook (Lab) - 173 votes
Anne Gayfer (Green) - 145 votes
James Osborn (Lib Dem) - 135 votes
Dean Ward (Ind) - 24 votes
For Grantham North division, Coun Martin won with 762 votes, with candidate Councillor Tim Harrison coming in second with 446 votes.
The full results for this by-election were as follows:
Jonathan Cook (Lab) - 380 votes
Anne Gayfer (Green) - 193 votes
Nathan Sweet (Lib Dem) - 87 votes
Dean Ward (Ind) - 74 votes
The by-election was called for after the death of Councillor Ray Wootten.
Coun Wootten sadly died in August of this year, aged 71.