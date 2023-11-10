Two Conservative candidates have won seats in a by-election.

Councillor Matt Bailey (Con) has been voted in for Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward and Councillor Paul Martin (Con) has been voted in for the Lincolnshire County Council’s Grantham north division seat.

For Grantham St Wulfram’s ward, Coun Bailey won with 361 votes, with candidate Susan Swinburn (Ind) coming in second with 233 votes.

Councillor Matt Bailey

The full results for this by-election were as follows:

Jonathan Cook (Lab) - 173 votes

Anne Gayfer (Green) - 145 votes

James Osborn (Lib Dem) - 135 votes

Dean Ward (Ind) - 24 votes

For Grantham North division, Coun Martin won with 762 votes, with candidate Councillor Tim Harrison coming in second with 446 votes.

Councillor Paul Martin

The full results for this by-election were as follows:

Jonathan Cook (Lab) - 380 votes

Anne Gayfer (Green) - 193 votes

Nathan Sweet (Lib Dem) - 87 votes

Dean Ward (Ind) - 74 votes

The by-election was called for after the death of Councillor Ray Wootten.

Coun Wootten sadly died in August of this year, aged 71.