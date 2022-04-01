The results of a town council by-election have been announced.

The Bingham East and West wards of Bingham Town Council needed to be filled after the departure of Conservatives Monica Monni and Gemma Simms.

The election took place on Thursday.

Ballot paper being posted into ballot box during elections. Picture: Chris Loades (54472497)

Elected for Bingham East was Bingham Deserves Better candidate Norman Mees (670) who was up against John Swift of the Bingham Independent Alliance - Working For Bingham (321).

Edward 'Ted' Birch of Bingham Independent Alliance - Working For Bingham was elected (412) to Bingham West by a small margin, up against Darren De-Rosa of Bingham Deserves Better (337).

There was a 26.3% turn-out for the east ward and 19.5% for the west.