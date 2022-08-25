A school is celebrating GCSE results of pupils from all backgrounds.

Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, received the first set of GCSE exam results since 2019.

Pupils sat their exams in May and June, returning to the exam hall for the first time since summer 2019, when the last formal exams took place.

Charles Read pupil Evan Collins with his GCSE results

GCSE results have been decided by teacher assessment for the past two years.

Recognising the support that these year 11 pupils would need due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, the school extended its day, creating more than three hours additional tuition and targeted support.

Adam Dennison achieved one 8, two 7s, five 6s despite a busy extra-curricular schedule.

Charles Read pupil Ryan Walker with his GCSE results

Adam was part of the school table tennis academy and combined study with more than 20 hours training each week as well as competitions at the weekends.

His key achievements include selection for U15 European Championships 2021, British Champion U19 2022, and he has signed a contract for Tibble Kungsangen, a professional table tennis club to play in the Swedish league.

Through devoted studying Lily Langton earned one 9, two 8s, four 7s and two 6s.

Lily had to deal with a number of personal challenges during the pandemic, including several close family bereavements.

Charles Read pupil Lily Langton with her GCSE results

While Evan Collins has secured grades which will allow him to take on an apprenticeship with the Aspire Trust to become a primary school sports enrichment officer.

Executive principal, Sue Jones of Charles Read Academy, said: “At Charles Read Academy we are academically ambitious for every child, no matter what their background, prior attainment or needs.

"We have high expectations and aspirations for pupils and demonstrate complete belief in them. This is borne out by our fantastic results this summer.

“This year’s Year 11 cohort has 40 per cent of students categorised as disadvantaged, and nationally this is one of the toughest groups with which to make progress and catch-up, but this is what pupils and staff at CRA have done.

"We have closed the disadvantaged gap. I am proud of all the pupils’ achievements. We have a wonderful community which supports our students to flourish."

Stuart Burns, chief executive at the David Ross Education Trust, congratulated the pupils.

He said: “These results have been achieved despite all the significant challenges caused by the pandemic, which makes them all the more remarkable.

“Lily, Ryan, Evan and Adam have performed particularly well and I wish all our pupils the very best for the future.”