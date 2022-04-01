Safer and smoother roads are on the way in a village with a spate of patching and surface work.

Irnham is about to get a raft of repair measures along three roads in the village to ensure road users' safety when travelling.

Works on Swinstead Road (A151 to Corby Road / Hawthorpe Road junction), Hawthorpe Road (Swinstead Road / Corby Road to Osgodby Road) and Corby Road (Swinstead Road / Hawthorpe Road to village nameplate sign) are happening to upgrade the highways network.

Country lane road work temporary traffic lights and signs

The current top dressing of the roads is nearing the end of its operational lifespan and needs to be replaced.

The work is scheduled to begin on May 9 and be completed on May 24.

Because of the nature of the work, the roads will be closed while each is patched and resurfaced. A full diversion route for each road will be put in place and clearly signposted around the work site along each road.

Work crews will be on site from 7.30am to 5.30pm. Because the resurfacing means that the old top of the road has to be removed, the diversion and road closures will be in place for 24 hours a day where needed.

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways said: “Being able to carry out this essential patching and resurfacing work will mean a better local network for everyone using the roads in Irnham.

“By carrying out these works in one period of time, instead of breaking this up over several months, we can make sure that the amount of time that residents have to put up with the unavoidable disruption is kept to the minimum.

“We would like to thank everyone effected by these crucial repairs for their patience whilst we carry out the work.”