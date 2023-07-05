Three roads ‘riddled with potholes and defects’ will undergo resurfacing work in August.

Work will take place in the Harrowby ward on Queensway, Canterbury Close and Christchurch Road, between August 3 and August 21.

Councillor Linda Wootten, Lincolnshire County Councillor for the area, has been trying to get work done in this area for the last five years.

The site map for resurfacing works taking place in Queensway and Canterbury Close.

Coun Wootten said: “Over many years these roads have deteriorated, and I have asked year on year for consideration for resurfacing of, in particular the Queensway and Canterbury Close roads which have now been addressed.

“This is great news as these are areas that have been riddled with potholes and defects, with many hits on FixMyStreet.

“It was an achievement to get a pothole fixed in the past, and to finally get these areas resurfaced will be greatly appreciated by the residents.

The site map for resurfacing works taking place in Christchurch Road.

“Obviously there will be some inconvenience whilst the work takes place but in the end, it will be worth it, as it will certainly be a better driving experience and great to have a new road surface.”

Letters are due to be sent out to residents concerning the work and how it will affect them.