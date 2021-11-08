Home   News   Article

Road resurfacing works underway on Grantham town centre road with two closures later this week

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:43, 08 November 2021
Road resurfacing works on a main town centre road are underway, with two closures scheduled later this week.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Dysart Road next to the Co-op store as resurfacing works are carried out.

Traffic is slow in that area as a result, with delays expected.

Roadworks. (48596761)
On Wednesday (November 10) and Friday, closures are scheduled on Dysart Road, to allow BT to complete works there.

