Retired chaplain gives insight into life at Belvoir Castle near Grantham in new book

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:17, 23 June 2021
 | Updated: 17:19, 23 June 2021

A retired chaplain has revealed what life is like at Belvoir Castle in a new book published this week.

Stuart Foster penned ‘Good Companions. The Chaplains of Belvoir 1550-2020,’ which has been10 years in the making.

It gives the reader an insight into the lives of some of the former chaplains of Belvoir Castle over a 470 year history.

Stuart J Foster. (48436238)
Stuart, who took up the formal appointment of domestic chaplain at the castle in June 2000, before retiring in December 2020, said: “This book came about whilst assisting the Duke in research for his own book Resolution.

“In 2010 I was asked to respond to a person who said he had the archive from a previous domestic chaplain if we were interested. I confirmed our interest in this man; Rev Frederick Knox, chaplain to the 7th, 8th & 9th Dukes. Collecting this archive I realised there was a story waiting to be told about this man and many others if I could find similar archive information.

“It has taken ten years of research to come up with my selection of chaplains from 1550-2020. Lockdown during 2020 and my decision to retire was the opportunity to give voice to these background voices.”

Writing the book was not without its challenges though. Stuart added: “Tracking down friends and relatives of some of these chaplains was a challenge. In ‘telling a story’ of chaplains over 450 years was also a challenge in itself and invariably my interpretation of events will be influenced by my 21st century perspective, but I have tried to ensure their point in time was not lost in what I chose to focus upon.”

All profits from the sale of the book will go towards charity. Stuart added: “I have been volunteering and acting as an Ambassador for ‘GO Make A Difference in Tanzania’ since 2012 and have made several visits with medical and practical teams to build pit latrines, water tanks, secure houses, schools and a health centre. Her Grace became Patron after joining one of my teams back in 2017.”

The book costs £15 plus p&p and can be ordered by emailing: rafikimusoma@gmail.com. Copies will also be available from Belvoir Castle’s gift shop.

