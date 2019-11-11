Retired Grantham man treks Great Wall of China for St Barnabas Hospice
A retired Grantham man has raised more than £3,000 for charity by hiking the Great Wall of China.
Jim Ferguson, of Barrowby Road, returned home last month after completing a five-day walk in aid of St Barnabas Hospice, where he volunteers as a driver.
The 74-year-old took part in the group trip last month and admitted the challenge proved to be more difficult than he anticipated.
He said: “It was absolutely amazing but brutal. You don’t quite realise the sheer scale of the challenge until you’re there.”
Jim had to commit to raising a minimum of £3,195 to take part and was overwhelmed with the amount of support he received.
Jim, who retired from his job as an arable crop consultant four years ago, added: “My wife Lynn took charge of most of the fund-raising. I also received donations from neighbours, friends and former colleagues. Their generosity made me quite tearful.”
The group stayed in basic lodges at night before trekking up to seven hours a day. After completing the walk, they planted three trees in Beijing for St Barnabas as part of the Beijing reforestation project.
Now back at home, Jim added: “I’d do it again. It was out of this world.”
There is still time to show your support and donate. Just visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Ferguson28