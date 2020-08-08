A Syston man will celebrate his 100th birthday tomorrow (Saturday).

Frank Ryan, a retired headteacher, is set to become a centenarian.

He plans to celebrate with a garden party on Saturday, with relatives travelling from Liverpool, Birmingham and Guildford to see him.

Frank Ryan turns 100 on Saturday August 8 (39874783)

The party will take place outside on Frank’s front lawn and the street, helpfully a cul-de-sac, ensuring that social distancing can be upheld.

The celebration will include toasts, speeches and a cake.

Frank’s eldest daughter, Jill Murison, will be travelling from Chichester to celebrate her father’s special day.

She described his love for sport and music, both of which he still enjoys to this day.

Jill said: “He was a great sportsman. He was a tremendous athlete at school, he won lots and lots of trophies for running and he played football, cricket and hockey, so he still likes following the sport.

“Dad’s mobility is poor now, but he has full mental capacity, we are very lucky.

“He still likes doing the codeword and the puzzle in the paper every day and still likes listening to music.”

Frank was born in Boston in 1920 and grew up there. He met his wife, Audrey, also from Boston, at a New Year’s Eve dance before marrying her in 1946 after the Second World War.

They were both teachers and had three children together, Jill, Andrew and Pippa.

To begin with, Frank taught sports at a secondary school in Boston, before moving into the classroom as a primary school teacher.

Eventually, he moved to Barkston to become a headmaster at Barkston Primary School, where he worked between 1958 and 1964.

Frank then moved to Earlesfield Primary as the headmaster there until his retirement in 1982.

He was also heavily involved in his local community outside of his day job.

Jill said: “He helped with Talking Newspapers for many years, so he will have read out many editions of the Grantham Journal. He performed in amateur dramatics, played hockey for Grantham until he was in his 50s, sang in the Choral Society for many years, was treasurer of St Mary’s Church in Syston, and joined Probus after he retired, and was chairman for a while.

“He’s always been someone who has contributed a great deal to society. A pillar of the community.

“My parents were wonderful, we had a very happy childhood growing up, they introduced us to music.

“I always treasure our Christmases, with the greater family. We had wonderful times in Boston.”

