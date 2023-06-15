A retired RAF service was pictured in a flypast yesterday.

The RAF Hercules and 47 Squadron was pictured flying over RAF College Cranwell just before 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Keith Adcock pictured the moment the three Hercules C130 Transport planes flew over the RAF base.

The RAF Hercules was pictured flying over RAF Cranwell. Photo: K A Photography

After RAF Cranwell, the planes then flew to Cambridge airport as it continued its flight across the nation.

The first Hercules service arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 and will continue to deliver support with operations until June 30.