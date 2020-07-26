A retired woman from Grantham has nearly reached her target of cycling 2,020 miles in 2020, and it’s not even August.

Jane Handsley, of the Manthorpe estate, has used the freedom of retirement and the increased spare time due to lockdown to smash her target.

Formerly a project accountant at the University of Nottingham, Jane has cycled 1,834 miles so far, with her aim of 2,020 miles well in her sights.