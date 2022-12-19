A retirement community has raised £1,323 for a hospice.

Residents of Martin Court Retirement Living in St Catherines Road, Grantham, presented St Barnabas Hospice with a cheque for £1,323.70 yesterday (Thursday).

Throughout 2022, the residents have completed a variety of fundraisers to collect the money.

Terry Wright presented the cheque to Paisley Paddison. (61374746)

Terry Wright presented a cheque to Paisley Paddison, a fundraising officer for St Barnabas, after she was invited to the weekly coffee morning at Martin Court.

Among the fundraisers were a 50/50 lottery draw, raffles, quizzes, a beetle drive, collection tins and individual donations.

Residents also made cards to sell, which raised funds.

Residents of Martin Court Retirement Living raised money for St Barnabas Hospice. (61374742)

Paisley said: "On behalf of everyone at St Barnabas hospice, I want to say a huge thank you to all at Martin’s Court that made the donation of £1,323.70 possible!

"St Barnabas cares for all adults in Lincolnshire living with a life limiting and or terminal illness and because of the generosity and kindness here today we can continue providing this much needed service.

"To put into perspective just how this has made a difference, £18.84 covers the cost of one hour of hospice at home care.

"With the above donation in mind, we can now provide 70 hours of hospice at home care. For that they are all simply amazing; thank you!"