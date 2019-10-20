Reverend receives fine after paying to park at Grantham Hospital

Letter

I recently received a parking eye fine after a visit to Grantham Hospital. The incredible thing is I paid the ticket!

They have us down as departing at 13:33 and my paid ticket shows time of payment as 13:31. The machine just outside A&E does not eject the ticket properly and you have to put your hand inside the shoot to get hold of the quite small ticket. I went online and found similar complaints made via the Grantham Journal.

I must admit to feeling somewhat duped. Had I lost my ticket or discarded my ticket (as I often do) then I would have this £70 fine to pay, even though I paid cash! Clearly the system is not working if after a person has paid they are then receiving fines.

Grantham Hospital. (6331665)

I will be writing a forceful letter to Parking Eye and seeing if the ombudsman can help.

Rev Jason Wright B.Th.

Bourne Evangelical Church