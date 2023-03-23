A campaign to collect items in the run up to the King's Coronation will support the foodbank.

Families, pubs, cafes, schools and clubs are being asked to come together during April to make up a food box for charity.

For each day of April, people are being encouraged to add an item to a box, which will be donated to Grantham Foodbank in the last week of the month.

The poster for the reverse foodbank calendar ahead of the Coronation. (63164328)

The campaign is the idea of Grantham resident, Linda Jackson, who says she wants to "make King Charles III proud".

Linda continued: "At the end of last year 100 families received a Christmas hamper but yet only last week 150 families walked through the door to collect a box of necessities, as it’s an upward battle dealing with heating bills and putting a meal on the table.

"A Coronation is a very special occasion and some will remember the Queen’s coronation shortly after the war where ration books were still in use and how neighbours would huddle packed in a front room of a family lucky to have a small black and white TV that sat proudly in a box.

A list of suggested items for each day in April. (63164336)

"We would like the community to come together and collect an item a day and place in a box and arrange delivery to the Grantham Foodbank, which is just around the corner from the Conduit Café and the disused public toilets in the far end of the market place anytime from 9am to 11am Monday April 24 to Friday April 28.

"In the first week of May the food boxes will be made up and handed out to the families so that they can go home and enjoy watching the coronation on TV together as a family and enjoy the chance to share the donated items in the special coronation food box as a coronation for some maybe a once or possibly twice in a lifetime."

Linda added that, as it may be expensive for some families to collect an item a day in April, people and communities should come together to collect a food box.

Grantham Foodbank is based in Unit 1-2 in Greyfriars, and is open for donations Monday to Friday between 9am and 11am.