The future of a parish council looks set to be determined after a key review was approved.

In a South Kesteven District Council full meeting yesterday (Thursday), councillors voted unanimously to approve a community governance review for Little Ponton and Stroxton Parish Council and Great Ponton Parish Council.

The review would “explore and refine proposals” concerning Little Ponton and Stroxton Parish Council which would either see it: abolished, returned to its previous status or merging it with Great Ponton Parish Council.

Councillor Ben Green (Con, Isaac Newton) put forward the motion.

The motion was put forward by Councillor Ben Green as Little Ponton and Stroxton Parish Council last met four years ago, according to Coun Green, and its “inactivity” needed to be addressed.

Coun Green spoke of how the parish was “endowed with remarkable things” but it lacked a “parish council that meets regularly”.

He added: “[Little Ponton] needs and deserves representation.

“[We] wish to initiate that - to listen to and respect residents' reviews.

“Let’s work towards a greater Ponton.”

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) shared her support for the motion, but stressed the importance of residents in the Spittlegate Heath development having a vote on the proposed review.