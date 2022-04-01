The outcome of a council’s cost-saving plan will be revealed at a meeting on Tuesday.

An independent review of South Kesteven District Council’s cultural services was carried out last year, revealing all of the arts centres run at a financial loss.

The council operates Stamford Arts Centre, Bourne Corn Exchange and the Guildhall in Grantham. It spent more than £1.7m on arts and cultural services in the 2019/20 financial year - about 11 per cent of its total service costs.

The Guildhall in Grantham. (55475883)

Arts centre jobs were re-structured as part of a cost-saving exercise following a decision by cabinet six months ago.

While at the time the council assured residents that there were no plans to close the venues, jobs were changed in a bid to save costs.

A report to the council’s culture and visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee reads: “The aim of the restructure was to create a flexible workforce, which eliminated duplication of roles in individual venues, and allowed for team members to work across multiple areas of operation rather than one specific area.”

The Stamford Arts Centre

Staff received revised job roles or where staff members were undertaking roles which did not feature in the new structure, alternative roles were offered within the arts and cultural service.

The report also acknowledged that audiences responded well to arts venues in Grantham and Stamford re-opening to live audiences after the pandemic.

The report added: “The provision of high quality and accessible arts and cultural services is a key part of the council’s vision to be the best place to live, work and visit.”

Councillors will be updated on the plans at a culture and visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday at 10am, which will also be streamed virtually via the council’s YouTube channel.