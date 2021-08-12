A bike was stolen from a garage in Grantham overnight.

Mike Weston Burland is offering a £100 reward for anyone who can return his mountain bike to him, after it was stolen from his garage on Manthorpe Road at some point overnight.

The bike, which is a white Patwin 1381D Mountain bike with blue flashes, is described by Mike as "very distinctive".

The Patwin 1381D Mountain bike was stolen from a garage on Manthorpe Road. (50169828)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating a report of the theft of a bike from a garage on Manthorpe Road in Grantham.

"This was stolen at some point overnight and reported to us this morning (Thursday).

"We would like to appeal for witnesses of suspicious activity in the area or to anyone with information about the incident.

"If you can help with our investigation, please call 101 with incident reference 63 of August 12.”