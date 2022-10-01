Described as the "piano man's piano man" by the Jazz Journal, Dale Storr will be performing at Grantham's Conservative club this month.

On Friday, October 7, Dale will be bringing the music of New Orleans to Grantham.

As a young pianist, he was inspired by rhythm and blues, rock 'n' roll and the evocative music of New Orleans, and his musical journey has now led him to be recognised as one of the UK’s leading players of New Orleans piano.

Dale Storr. (59670127)

He immersed himself with the styles of his heroes like Dr John, James Booker, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino and Huey ‘Piano’ Smith.

Doors open at 7pm and the performance will begin between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Entry is £8 on the door.

For more information, contact the Grantham Conservative Club on 01476 564899.