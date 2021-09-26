A Grantham man will run the Lincoln 10k for charity this month in memory of a dear friend.

Richard Tomlinson, aged 25, will be running the Lincoln 10k on October 31 in memory of his friend, Brian Bruce.

Richard and his family are avid supporters of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire and each year Richard supports the hospice by setting one challenge for himself to raise vital funds.

Richard Tomlinson will run the Lincoln 10k in memory of Brian Bruce. (51567907)

This year’s fundraiser is very different to other years as Richard, who lives in Great Gonerby, will be running in memory of a dear family friend, Brian Bruce, who sadly passed away this year.

Brian, who lived in Colsterworth, was a very talented musician and played the clarinet for many years in a local jazz band.

He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by friends and family.

Brian Bruce passed away this year. (51567904)

Brian's wife, Jackie said: “He had a wonderful life and the care received by St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire was second to none and simply incredible.

"They offered end of life care and support for Brian until his very last day and we can’t thank them enough for the care received to both Brian and our family."

So far, Richard has raised over £200 and has set himself a target of £550 for when he completes his 10k Running challenge.

Richard said: “Every penny and pound raised will make a difference in helping adults in Lincolnshire living with a life limiting or terminal illness and I appreciate anyone who may be willing to support me raising funds for the hospice over the coming months.”

Sponsorship money received through Richard’s fundraiser will make a real difference to patients and families across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Any donations will ensure that St Barnabas Hospice can care for more patients and families near you, every day of the year.

By way of example, every £14.02 raised through this fundraiser will enable St Barnabas to provide one hour of specialist at-home care to a patient living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richardtomlinson-lincoln10k