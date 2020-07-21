Rider on Triumph motorcycle taken to hospital after accident near Grantham
Published: 15:47, 21 July 2020
| Updated: 15:49, 21 July 2020
A man in his thirties has been taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident on a road near Grantham this morning.
The man was riding a red Triumph motorcycle when the accident happened at about 10.15am on the B6403 High Dyke between Great Ponton and Woodnook near Grantham.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident which happened near Ponton Park Wood.
