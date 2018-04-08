Riders eager to hit Belton Horse Trials course

With the great British weather continuing to confound organisers of outdoor events up and down the country, Belton International Horse Trials has taken on an even greater significance for top level event riders this year.

With just a week to go until the famous Badminton Horse Trials (April 13-15), many horse and rider combinations have yet to get a run this season as events have been forced to cancel or be abandoned.

Sam Griffiths - Belton International Horse Trials 2016. Photo: Adam Fanthorpe

Neither of Gemma Tattersall’s Badminton entries, Arctic Soul and Pamero 4, have had a competitive outing in 2018. Arctic Soul has plenty of Four Star experience, finishing third at Burghley last autumn, but for Pamero 4 it will be a first run at the very highest level.

Defending champions Andrew Nicholson and Nereo skipped steadily around Tweseldown but Nicholson’s second ride and Four Star debutant Jet Set IV has not been so lucky. Andrew will be very keen to get a run at Belton under the horse’s belt.

Fellow Kiwi Jonelle Price has also been thwarted at both of Classic Moet’s planned runs, Gatcombe and Burnham Market, while Sir Mark Todd will be counting his blessings that his two Badminton bound horses completed the Advanced at Burnham Market before the event was abandoned.

Previous Badminton winners Sam Griffiths and Paulank Brockagh have logged one steady run at Gatcombe, as did Sam’s Australian compatriot, also a previous Badminton winner, Paul Tapner with his 2018 entrant Bonza King of Rouges.

Last year’s leading lady rider at Badminton, Louth based Ros Canter, managed a spin around Lincolnshire on her Badminton ride Allstar B while Piggy French’s Burghley runner-up Vanir Kamira competed at Oasby – but for all these riders, and many more on the entries list, the situation is far from ideal.

Belton International, always an important part of the eventing calendar, is now a crucial prep run. The absolute crème de la crème of the sport will be in Lincolnshire in less than two weeks’ time – in the meantime, riders up and down the country will be praying to the weather gods to be kind.

For more information on Belton International Horse Trials, visit the website at www.belton-horse.co.uk