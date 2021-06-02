A riding centre for the disabled has been shortlisted for a national award.

Kesteven RiDeAbility, based at Hough-on-the-Hill near Grantham, made it onto the shortlist in the RDA (Riding for the Disabled) Yard of the Year category from over 1,100 nominations in the 2021 SEIB Insurance Brokers Livery Yard and Riding School of the Year Awards.

The winners of five categories will be announced at a luncheon at Dallas Burston Polo Grounds in Southam, Warwickshire on June 30.

Karen Thompson, of Kesteven RiDeAbility, with Fudge and Rio. (47820194)

Yard proprietor Karen Thompson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to make the SEIB shortlist for RDA Centre of the year 2021. After all the problems over the past year it is wonderful to be back in action providing therapeutic riding and driving to the local community.

“The support we have had from the participants, their family members and our volunteers has given us the boost to keep going even when times were tough. Looking forward to a busy summer running sessions and letting our fabulous ponies work their magic.”

The SEIB Livery Yard and Riding School of the Year Awards have been set up by SEIB to celebrate excellence in teaching, training and horse care. The 2021 awards are set to show how determination in the face of adversity has helped many yards weather the storm of Covid-19.

SEIB marketing manager Nicolina Mackenzie said: “We have had over 1,100 nominations in the SEIB Livery Yard and Riding School of the Year Awards this year and we have an exciting short-list in each category. Everyone on the judging panel is looking forward to seeing the finalists’ videos.

At SEIB, we know that there are many livery yards and riding schools that provide an outstanding service and through these awards we want to put something back by recognising and highlight their professionalism, skill and commitment in these ongoing challenging times.”

The winners of each of the five categories will be announced and have their trophy presented at the luncheon by an equestrian celebrity.