A horse riding charity will be hosting a dog show this weekend as it also celebrates 35 years.

Kesteven Rideability, based in Hough-on-the-Hill, is hosting its Fun Dog Show on Sunday, September 3, from 1pm.

Not only is this its first dog show to be held since Covid, but the charity - which offers horse riding lessons and equine therapy to disabled children and adults - is celebrating 35 years.

Kesteven Rideability will be hosting its first dog show since Covid.

Karen Thompson, founder of Kesteven Rideability, said: “I’m really hoping we are going to get lots of people come to se how fun it is.

“There are lots of different classes to enter and lots to win!”

There are 11 categories for owners and their dogs to enter.

These include: most handsome dog, fastest biscuit eater, prettiest bitch, best veteran, best rescue, best young handler, most appealing eyes, waggiest tail, best trick, musical sits and dog the judge would most like to take home.

There will also be stalls, tea, cakes and a raffle.

On the charity turning 35 years old, Karen said it has “been amazing over the years.”

Karen Thompson, founder of Kesteven Rideability.

She added: “It makes me feel old.

“It is my life and passion. We have met some amazing people and had some amazing people involved in helping to run the charity.

“I am just really proud of it.”

For more information on Kesteven Rideability, go to https://www.kestevenrda.org.uk/?fbclid=IwAR0-l9O5sUyJ70gxORaSqrQLjrYWVGq0IAFE5PW1MQAZ5xwavfXgob8a_nw.

Those wanting to enter the dog show should arrive by 1pm as the show begins at 1.30pm.

Entry costs £3 per class.